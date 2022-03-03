LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An elderly man has been reported missing, according to the West Virginia State Police.

They say that Charles Elton Meade, 68 of Holden, is the man missing and that he possibly has Parkinson’s disease or Dementia.

He is five-foot-ten-inches, about 175 pounds, has grey hair and blue eyes.

They are not for sure where he was last seen but he could be in a silver 2021 Ford Focus with the West Virginia Plate Numbers 2XD676.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Logan County’s Sheriff’s Office.