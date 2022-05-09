BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An elderly woman’s body was found Sunday as crews from the Flatwoods Volunteer Fire Department battled a house fire in the community of Napier.

That is according to Braxton county Emergency Services Director John Hoffman who tells 13 News the fire happened on Jacks Lane.

Deputy State Fire Marshall Jason Baltic says that the victim was 87 years old.

He adds that the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The home was destroyed by the flames.

No other information is being released at this time.