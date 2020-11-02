‘Election Protection Hotline’ to provide answers and help with issues with voting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An election protection service is available to help answer any questions West Virginia may have in regards to voting.

The ‘Election Protection Hotline’ is a service available Tuesday for all of your election day questions, including help with issues like voter registration, problems at the polling place and even voter identification requirements.

ACLU-WV Legal Director, Loree Stark said, “but also to give West Virginians a resource, just a main number they can call for really anything they run into during voting. It’s staffed by attorneys at the ACLU and we also have assistance from the law students at West Virginia University.”

The Election Protection Hotline number is 304-355-5012. Staff members are also prepared for reports of potential voter fraud and voter suppression concerns.

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office also has a line to report such questionable behavior.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said, “we take election fraud very seriously. We have a slogan, “easy to vote, hard to cheat”, and we want to make it hard to cheat… we’re just a phone call away if a voter feels intimidated or any voter suppression, call our hotline, that’s 877-FRAUDWV. Report what you hear and see so we can put an investigator on it and get it stopped just as quickly as possible.”

The Department of Justice also has an important role in deterring election fraud and discrimination at the polls and combating these violations.

The Department’s long-standing Election Day Program furthers these goals, and also seeks to ensure public confidence in the integrity of the election process by providing local points of contact within the Department for the public to report possible election fraud and voting rights violations while the polls are open through election day.

Federal law protects against such crimes as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. It also contains special protections for the rights of voters, and provides that they can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., by phone at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form available here.

In the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, please call 911 immediately and before contacting federal authorities. State and local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places, and almost always have faster reaction capacity in an emergency.

United States Attorney Stuart said, “Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the cooperation of the American electorate. It is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination or election fraud make that information available to my Office, the FBI, or the Civil Rights Division.”

