Elections underway in Lawrence County, taxes, levies, leadership roles on ballot

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — 13 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and voters in Lawrence County will take to the polls and have their voices heard Tuesday.

Polls opened at 6:30 on Tuesday morning and will stay open until 7:30 Tuesday evening.

Voters across Lawrence County will cast their ballots with the new electronic voting machines the county was able to purchase, in part, thanks to grants.

“The early voting and absentee numbers were up these year compared to previous years for a year prior to a presidential elections,” said Lawrence County Board of Elections member JT Holt. “We’re expecting turnout to increase as the weather hopefully improves.”

County wide, the decision will be up to voters whether to approve a 2.5 mill levy increase that would benefit the Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities. If passed, the DD levy would cost homeowners $87.50 dollars per year on a $100,000 dollar home.

In Ironton, the mayoral race is heating up between incumbent Mayor Katrina Keith and community organizer Sam Cramblit—both of whom would make history if elected Tuesday.

On that same ballot, voters will have to choose to vote for or against a municipal tax proposal that, if approved, would raise the city income tax from 1% to 1.75%.

We spoke to voters to find out what motivated them to come out to vote Tuesday.

“I just keep seeing losses in this city,” said Patricia Wiseman of Ironton. “We need a change in city government.”

Her mother, 96-year-old Margaret Savary has been voting in elections since she was 18 years old. “I just feel it’s my duty to vote, and I at least hope to vote one more year [in the presidential election],” she said.

We also spoke to voters who wouldn’t go on camera who say they support the current city administration and would like to see the mayor elected to a second term.

Stay with 13 News for the latest election results as we are Your Local Election Headquarters.