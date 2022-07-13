SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — GreenPower Motor Company has big plans to help reduce the carbon footprint in South Charleston.

On Wednesday, they delivered 10 vehicles to the grounds for their new facility in South Charleston where they plan to manufacture 40 to 50 all-electric school buses every month by the end of next year.

The South Charleston branch officially opens up in August with around 70 jobs being created with the facility.

The bus engine not only reduces emissions, but it comes with other benefits too.

A bus operator out of Raleigh County says you can hear conversations in the back of the bus due to the vehicle’s electric engine.

“As a bus operator, when you are driving the bus, most times on my bus, it’s hard to hear the conversations in the back,” says Christopher Toney, Raleigh County bus operator.

GreenPower will manufacture school buses to be distributed across the nation, and plans to make advances in public transportation too.