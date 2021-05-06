Elementary school grows flowers, sells hanging baskets

ARNOLDSBURG, WV (WOWK) – Colorful blooms and hanging baskets are a favorite among moms for Mother’s Day. At Arnoldsburg Elementary, students are growing the flowers in their school’s greenhouse and selling them to the community.

Even though the year has been anything but normal the school has kept the tradition going. Usually students help with the planting, growing and cultivating. This year because of COVID-19 the greenhouse has been a little lonely. Garden Coordinator Wanda Wayne can’t wait to have students back.

“They have two squares that they’re responsible for and they start the plants and then they can grow them. It is part of their science project,” Wayne said.

Students also grow vegetables. It offers a hands on experience that helps reinforce the seeds of knowledge planted in the classroom.

“We are able to implement math and science both,” said teacher Sonja Hartshorn. “We not only start with the planting process but we taught the kids to measure their plant so we brought math into that.”

They are also able to take some of the food they grow and eat it in the cafeteria.

“I think it tastes really good and we actually know who actually produced it,” said student Camry Parson.

Students are now invested in the greenhouse and the things they grow there.

“I just hope they take what they have learned and implement it in their lives, you know, to their families as they grow and have that love of gardening and healthy eating,” Hartshorn said.

The school had about 135 hanging baskets this year. They’ve sold all but a couple dozen. If you’d like to get one you can stop by the school Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.