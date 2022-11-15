NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Gauley River Elementary School in Craigsville, West Virginia, will be on remote learning on Wednesday and resume normal schedule on Thursday due to HVAC repairs after carbon monoxide (CO) was detected in the building.

The Nicholas County Board of Education announced on Tuesday that Gauley River students were dismissed. School board officials said adjustments to a faulty heating system caused a rise in CO levels. However, the levels were not enough to sound alarms, officials stated.

The Board of Education said it is still placing students on remote learning as a precaution. Teachers have the option to provide remote classes from home or the Board Office.

After an earlier, initial detection, Gauley River’s maintenance department and administration are closely monitoring CO levels daily, according to officials. Since that first detection, officials did not detect any carbon monoxide until Tuesday morning, the School Board said.

The School Board also said the principal immediately notified maintenance of Tuesday morning’s raised CO levels and adjustments were quickly made to the HVAC system.

School officials worked with the West Virginia School Building Authority and Premier Energy Systems to identify two causes of the issue. They determined there was an HVAC programming problem plus an exhaust issue.

The School Board stated the programming issue was fixed Tuesday morning, and the exhaust will be extended to the roof-top unit on Wednesday. Experts say this will get rid of raised CO levels in the building.

Additional actions will be taken so school administrators can continue to closely monitor the situation, the Board of Education says.