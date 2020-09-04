Elementary school teacher tests positive for COVID-19 in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Schools says a teacher at Meadows Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case is Cabell County School’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 this month.

The school system says because the teacher allowed her testing status to be shared, the district was able to quickly identify seven teachers who came in to close contact with her earlier this week. They have all been notified and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Cabell County Schools Chief Health Officer have asked them to quarantine, according to Cabell County Schools officials.

County school officials say the school will have six substitute teachers for in-person instruction at the beginning of the school year as two of the teachers asked to quarantine were scheduled to teach virtual school.

The district has met virtually with the remainder of the school’s staff to inform them of the situation and answer any questions, Cabell County Schools officials say.

Meadows Elementary has canceled all open houses to allow the custodians to deep clean the building, and the district plans for Meadows Elementary to open Tuesday, Sept. 8 as scheduled, according to county school officials. Students with last names beginning with the letters A through K will report to the school that day.

Cabell County Schools has a “COVID-19 Case Reporting” chart as part of it’s “Connected Classroom” page on its website. School officials say the page will be updated daily with current active cases among the district’s students and staff.

