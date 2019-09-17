Elementary Students attend Water Festival at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – More than 300 elementary students from across the area headed to Marshall University this morning to learn about water as part of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Project WET – Water Education for Teachers.

Kids took part in fun games and activities that helped them learn about stormwater, water quality, water conservation, water protection and water pollution. Marshall Professor Dr. Tina Cartwright says “Most [people] might remember when we didn’t have water because there was a chemical spill in the Kanawha-Charleston area. That again brought to light how important and how dependent we are on this very limited natural resource.”

Students also learned about acid rain and how water affects different species like reptiles and fish. Dr. Cartwright says “And I hope they learn to appreciate water and recognize the role of water in their lives and in our environment.”