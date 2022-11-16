CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eligible West Virginia residents will get some help with propane heating expenses this winter.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said that residents who used propane for heating and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will get an automatic $72 payment to help with propane heating expenses.

The DHHR says that the payments are possible because of a $250,000 donation resulting from a class action settlement in the Swiger vs. AmeriGas case.

“DHHR is once again pleased to provide this special propane heating assistance to 3,624 eligible families,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “We hope that this additional payment, enabled through a thoughtful donation, will help these households offset rising heating expenses this winter.”

The DHHR says that payments are expected to be issued by Nov. 21, 2022.