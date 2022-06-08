CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a special payment to eligible recipients of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

The WV DHHR says the special payment of $465 is part of the COVID-19 Pandemic Response and will go to TANF recipients who were active in the WV WORKS program in May 2022 and are still eligible to continue participating in the program for June 2022.

According to the DHHR, the payment has been funded through the TANF Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund. Health officials say the goal of the special payment is to help families with the rising costs of healthy food, beverages, and household goods, as well as the rising costs for transportation needed to find employment, attend work, or continue education.

The payment will be credited to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards around June 9, 2022.

For more information, recipients should contact their local DHHR offices.