Elk City prepares for small business Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Small businesses across the tri-state area prepping for one of their busiest days of the year, Small Business Saturday.

This will be Kin Ship Goods’ third year in Elk City. They were one of the first businesses to take a chance on the once economically depressed area.

“When we first moved over here we had so many emails about you’re throwing your business away nobody goes over there and that was only three years ago and now the neighborhood has just come up and up and up and up,” says Dan Davis, owner of Kin Ship Goods.

In the last few months, Elk City has definitely started to spread its wings. New businesses are popping up all along Washington Street West.

“This is such a good place for shop local and we are excited to be a part of it and super excited to see what happens,” says Justin Puett with Folklore Music Exchange.

Small business Saturday helps keep holiday spending money in the community.

“We give the money to our employees and then they go to other shops and they give their money to other shops and they give it to their employees and it just keeps the local economy going,” says Davis.

More importantly, you can often find a unique gift for everyone on your list.

“Something that was really important for me with this store was to be more size-inclusive and offer a range of really good styles,” April Showen owner of Two-Eighteen boutique in Elk City.

All the stores will offer their own deals and specials to bring in customers on Saturday.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories