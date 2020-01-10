Elk River set to get 1,000 pounds of trout

CORRECTS DAY OF WEEK OF WEDNESDAY NOT THURSDAY – In this Wednesday, Aug.1, 2018 photo, mature rainbow trout flock to the surface for food at the Powder Mill Fish Hatchery in New Durham, N.H. The Conservation Law Foundation announced Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 it plans to sue the state of New Hampshire over allegations that […]

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Elk River is getting another helping of trout. The Kanawha County Commission on Friday said it plans to stock the river with a thousand pounds of rainbow trout to attract fishermen and boost the local economy.

The stocking is scheduled to take place in a stretch of the river near Clendenin on Jan. 25, according to a news release. The fish are coming from the Indian Lake fish hatchery. County Commissioner Ben Salango said a previous trout stocking to the river in November was a success in driving fisherman to the area. Fishing license information can be found through the state’s Division of Natural Resources.

