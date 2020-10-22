Elk Valley Branch Library in Kanawha County closed due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Public Library says the Elk Valley Branch Library is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The library’s staff has been encouraged to self-quarantine in accordance with federal, state, and local coronavirus recommendations.

The West Virginia National Guard was notified by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, to perform a thorough cleaning of the building. The library is expected to reopen on Friday, Oct 30.

The KCPL says curbside services will also be unavailable during this time and any holds on library materials will be extended. The library’s online services are still available for patrons’ use.

