HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — For 50 years the Elks Hoop Shoot has allowed kids to give it their best shot in a free throw competition and the opportunity will be back next Saturday in Huntington.

The Elks Hoops Shoot will take over the gym at Our Lady of Fatima on December 10. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the competition begins at 9 a.m.

The free throw contest is sponsored by the Elks National Foundation. Children ages 8-13 are eligible to participate.

If an athlete advances to the next level the Elks will cover travel costs through each level.

Regional winners will advance through different competitions to become the 72 National Finalists who compete on the national stage in Chicago. That event will happen in April.

Six finalists’ achievements will then be noted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.