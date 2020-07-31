Elkview woman indicted in $9.4 million fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County woman faces 55 years in federal prison after an elaborate fraud scheme that totaled more than $9 million.

The federal grand jury indicted Holly Urlahs, also known as Holly Anderson, 32, of Elkview, with bank fraud, mail fraud, forging the signature of a judge and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

“The allegations contained in this indictment are very serious,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I commend the work of the investigators in this case – they were able to unravel the defendant’s elaborate fraud scheme.”

The indictment alleges Urlahs falsely claimed to have sued Charleston Area Medical Center and was expecting a large financial settlement from her lawsuit. In an attempt to defraud financial institutions and an insurance company, Urlahs allegedly altered a $100 cashier’s check to reflect an amount of over $8.4 million.

The indictment also alleges Urlahs provided fake documents with forged signatures and a personal check for $1 million to an insurance company to obtain an annuity contract. Urlahs allegedly knew she knew she did not have sufficient funds in her account to cover the check. Urlahs’ check was returned for insufficient funds.

