Elkview woman sentenced after baby tests positive for meth

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Kanawha County mother who was arrested after her 10-month-old baby was hospitalized and tested positive for ingesting methamphetamine has been sentenced to one to eight years in prison. Miranda Taylor, 24, of Elkview, West Virginia, had been convicted on charges related to child neglect. She received credit for time already served.

In July of 2018, Taylor’s mother called 911 to report the child’s unusual behavior and symptoms. An ambulance from the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority transported the child to an area hospital after they removed the baby from his mother’s arms. A urinalysis revealed the presence of methamphetamine in the child.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events