Elkview woman sentenced after baby tests positive for meth

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Kanawha County mother who was arrested after her 10-month-old baby was hospitalized and tested positive for ingesting methamphetamine has been sentenced to one to eight years in prison. Miranda Taylor, 24, of Elkview, West Virginia, had been convicted on charges related to child neglect. She received credit for time already served.

In July of 2018, Taylor’s mother called 911 to report the child’s unusual behavior and symptoms. An ambulance from the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority transported the child to an area hospital after they removed the baby from his mother’s arms. A urinalysis revealed the presence of methamphetamine in the child.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories