Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream creates ‘Inauguration Sundae’ for 46 cents

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The popular ice cream shop, Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream in Downtown Charleston celebrated President Joe Biden’s Inauguration with a special treat.

Dozens of people lined Capitol Street to get the scoop on the 46 cent ‘Inauguration Sundae.’ Ellen Beal, the owner, says she just wanted to do something nice for the community.

“It’s covid, we needed a celebration, it’s a new day for America and we wanted to celebrate. And also Joe Biden has visited this shop before so we have a special place in our hearts for Joe Biden.” Ellen Beal, Owner – Ellens Homemade Ice Cream

The sundae was only 46 cents, in honor of the 46th President. People who came out say this election has been a learning experience, especially for younger generations.

Plenty of people are in line for @EllensIceCream's Inauguration Sundae 🍨 Only 46 cents!



More tonight on @WOWK13News! pic.twitter.com/GohZni06q9 — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) January 20, 2021

Father Chris Walters who was in the long line Wednesday afternoon says, “We’ve got a lot to learn about and this is a great learning experience, and we have a first female vice president in the history of our country and that’s really important especially having a daughter that she has that to aspire to.”

Charleston Catholic High School Seniors Lindsey, Emma, Grace say they enjoyed watching the Inauguration in school today. Emma added, “This year for this election in particular our generation, well, some of us could vote and some of us couldn’t but I feel like we got to be involved and that holds a lot of importance for us.”

A sweet treat, on a chilly winter day, to celebrate the new administration.

Ellen’s sold more than 250 Inauguration sundaes.

