ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Residents in Eleanor, West Virginia, can buy an ornament featuring the town’s beloved wild turkey “Ellie,” who was pardoned just before Thanksgiving by Mayor Cam Clendenin.

In November, Eleanor residents spotted Ellie wandering around town, blocking traffic, and even chasing one kid at the bus stop! Mayor Clendenin pardoned Ellie in Novemeber to keep her safe during the fall turkey hunting season.

Ellie has brought joy to all, and now she will be a part of the Christmas tradition in the homes of Eleanor.

The $35 ornament features a sandblasted image of Ellie, created by Tamarack artist John DesMeules. In 2021, First Lady Cathy Justice chose DesMeules to make the West Virginia State Christmas Ornament.

The artist is a longtime resident of Eleanor who recently moved to Beckley, West Virginia. DesMeules will make the ornaments at his Tamarack studio in Beckley.

Ornaments will be made after purchase — they are not immediately available upon ordering. Individuals will get a phone call when their order is ready to be picked up at Eleanor Town Hall.

The “2022 ‘Ellie’ Christmas Ornament” can be ordered in person at town hall or by calling (304) 586-2319. Orders can be made until Jan. 31, 2023.

Some of the proceeds will buy Christmas wreaths for the 2023 Wreaths Across America Day at Beech Grove Cemetery.