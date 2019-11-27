CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a brushfire on Elk River Road above Clendenin on Route 4.
Firefighters say they believe the fire started when a tree knocked over by high winds fell on the powerlines.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Childhood obesity rates remain high in WV, KY
- Emergency crews battling Clendenin brushfire
- ‘Dark Waters’ criticized by West Virginia Delegates
- Last VA death probe raises new concerns about criminal charges
- ODOT crews clean up spilled pickles along interstate
- Big Lots to pay $100K settlement to West Virginia employee claiming harassment due to disability
- Big winds of change blow colder air in for Thanksgiving
- Caffe Romeo brings authentic Italian gelato to Charleston
- ESports 101: Gaming Scholarships on the Rise
- Man pleads not guilty to charges in fatal shootings of teens