Emergency crews battling Clendenin brushfire

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a brushfire on Elk River Road above Clendenin on Route 4.

Firefighters say they believe the fire started when a tree knocked over by high winds fell on the powerlines.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

