Emergency crews on scene at brush fire in Logan County

THORNHILL, W.Va. (WOWK) – Logan County dispatchers say emergency crews are on the scene of a brush fire in Logan County near the Boone County line.
The fire broke out near the Trace Fork exit 119 near Thornhill. Officials say the Division of Forestry and Chapmanville Fire Department are on the scene, and the fire does not appear to be threatening any homes.
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.
