Emergency crews on scene at Ironton structure fire

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio, this evening, Friday, May 29, 2020. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

UPDATE: 8:11 p.m., May 29, 2020: An electric line was cut prior to the fire, according to fire officials.

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio.

Emergency crews received multiple calls around 6:45 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, on the fire, and smoke could be seen from the fire station in Ironton. Around six to seven firefighters are on the scene with two more on the way to assist the crews.

Crews say the old house is vacant and was boarded up, but police indicate squatters have recently been seen in the house.

The fire is under control and no injuries have been reported. Crews said the main concern was the close proximity of the house next door, especially as the wind picked up. The two buildings are approximately six feet apart, but crews have kept the fire off the second house.

The Ironton Fire Department said with the short man crew tonight, it was tough to get the fire under control, but they called firefighters in and were able to get the tower up to put copious amount of water on the fire.

Fire Chief Moose Mahlmeister says they anticipate to be at the scene for a while. No electric or utilities were hooked up to the house.

No cause of the fire has been determined, but Chief Mahlmeister said, “but whatever the cause we know it shouldn’t have happened because nobody should’ve been in there.”

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio, this evening, Friday, May 29, 2020. (Photo submitted by Jim Cremeans)

