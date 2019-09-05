Pilot injured in single-engine plane crash at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A pilot was injured when a single-engine plane crashed at Yeager Airport Wednesday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m.

According to Kanawha County Emergency Management officials, the pilot was up and walking around after the crash. The pilot initially reported minor injuries, however, he refused medical treatment on scene.

A statement from the airport says the pilot landed short on runway five, crashing into the EMAS. The runway is currently closed at this time. The airport says it is still open to helicopter traffic.

Airport officials are still investigating, but expect operations to run normally Thursday morning.