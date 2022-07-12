LOUISA, KY (WOWK) — The Louisa Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a possible gas leak at Three Rivers Medical Center (TRMC) in Louisa, Kentucky, on Tuesday.

At 12:55 p.m., the fire department asked people to avoid the area because the road was shut down until further notice.

Lawrence County 911 says there was a gas leak that is now clear.

At 2:23 p.m., the medical center and road were reopened, according to Louisa VFD and Lawrence County dispatchers.

Responders to this incident were Louisa VFD and Lawrence County Emergency Management.