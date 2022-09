ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders are on the scene of a side-by-side crash in Roane County.

According to Roane County dispatchers, the crash happened around 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 21, in the 2900 block of Tariff Road in Linden, West Virginia.

Dispatchers say there is no word on any injuries at this time. Roane County EMS is on scene.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more information.