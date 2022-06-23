SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials report that emergency responders are trying to find the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a pole at 73 MacCorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston.

The dispatch call for the crash came in around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, but according to Metro officials, emergency crews still have not located the driver as of 11:15 p.m.

The vehicle was at the scene and one patient was transported for medical treatment, Metro officials report.

Metro says there were no closures due to the crash.

Responders are still on the scene searching, and those units include South Charleston Fire Department, South Charleston Police Department and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority.