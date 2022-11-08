MARTIN, KY (WOWK) — The Martin Volunteer Fire Department issued a traffic alert for Hannah’s Branch off Hite Road in Floyd County, Kentucky.

Crews are currently in the area responding to a forest fire, Martin VFD says.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for the region due to expected dry conditions, low humidity and heavy winds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Martin VFD asks residents to not burn at this time. The department reminds residents that the law prohibits burning from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fires must also be 150 feet away from wildlands.

“Please help your local fire departments until weather conditions improve,” Martin VFD said on Facebook.