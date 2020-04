A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An employee at Special Metals in Huntington has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee will remain away from work for the required period of time according to a press release. Their identity is not being released.

Employees that worked close to the affected employee have been quarantined and asked to stay home.

There are 21 cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County as of Friday afternoon.