‘Empty Glass’ not getting any financial help from government

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A legendary Charleston bar, that’s been around for 80 years, is going on week 8 of “no business” just like many other bars & restaurants in the Mountain State.

But what makes the Empty Glass different, is they haven’t received any financial help from the government.

“It’s tough, it’s the neighborhood bar,” owner Chris Chaber said.

The Empty Glass has been rockin’ in Charleston since the 1940’s.

Typically here, there’s always live music and a lively crowd; and it is never closed.

“I’ve owned it 19 years and I’ve never once shut down,” says Chaber. “I mean we’ve had snow storms, we’ve been without electricity, and my bartenders would be here with candles and my regulars sitting here.”

Now just like every other restaurant and bar in the Mountain State, the Empty Glass has been closed for the last two months. But what makes them different, is they’ve received no financial help whatsoever.

Today, Chaber is sitting on standby, two months after filing for financial help.

“I filed for the PPP loan, Payment Protection,” he said. “I filed for the disaster loan, still nothing. I haven’t heard anything from PPP, anything.”

And after calling SBA, time and time again, he finally got a hold of someone.

“She’s like ‘it’s under review’ and I’m like okay great finally something’s happening,” Chaber said. “And I was like ‘well how long will that take?’ and she said ‘honestly I can’t answer that.'”

That conversation took place two weeks ago, 14 days, and still nothing.

“It’s extremely frustrating. I mean shut down for two months with nothing coming in,” says Chaber.

But, he’s keeping busy.

Chaber, with some help, is building a new bar that will be covered in decades of memories.

Some good picutres, that we all need right now.

“It’s hard you know,” Chaber said. “And a lot of the other bar owners are having the same feeling. It’s very frustrating … I heard like tomorrow we could’ve done lottery, but now it’s been pushed back a couple weeks, so everything is just up in the air right now and you don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

There is a GoFundMe page that has been set up for the Empty Glass. If you would like to help out this legendary business, you can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/1ziw5uelao

