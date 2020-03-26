EMS employees volunteer to be part of ‘COVID-19 Response Team’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us may find ourselves reevaluating how much we take for granted. At the same time, we also keep learning about selfless actions first responders are taking that are quite literally saving lives.

“I truly believe if you want to be a part of the solution, you have to be a part of the process,” said Kasey McClure, an 18-year veteran paramedic of Cabell County EMS.

The problem McClure and another 20 EMS employees are addressing right now is something they never had to consider before: caring, treating, and transporting suspected COVID-19 patients.

“They want to help people, they volunteered to do this,” said Marsha Knight, Director of Education for Cabell County EMS. “They want to help and be part of this training.”

You read that right. These employees are volunteering to be on the ‘Cabell County COVID-19 Response Team.’ Some would say these twenty employees are heroes. Not McClure, though. “I don’t view myself as a hero,” he said with a smile. “I do my job, I enjoy my job, and I love my job. All I’m doing is volunteering for another aspect of my job.” That job, however, puts first responders like him in harm’s way.

On Thursday, March 26, 2020, about ten EMTs and paramedics attended a training on how to properly cover an ambulance in the event they have to transfer a COVID-19 patient. They learned how to make sure they keep themselves and life-saving equipment within the squad safe. The other ten members of the ‘Cabell County COVID-19 Response Team’ will train on Monday, March 30, 2020. Only ten trained at a time to maintain social distancing guidelines.

“We always want to be prepared, expecting the worst and hoping for the best,” said Knight. “We have to protect our first responders, but getting this training will help them to be properly prepared and it will be a great benefit to the first responders as well as the citizens that we serve in Cabell County.”

Not all heroes wear capes, however, the ones of the frontlines of this pandemic say it’s just another day where they’re simply doing their jobs.

