CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice and State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh talked about the possibility that West Virginia could go from the “pandemic stage” of COVID-19 to the “endemic stage” during the Monday COVID-19 briefing.

Due to lowered COVID-19 numbers after the Omicron variant surge over the holidays, vaccinations, boosters, and “native” immunity, West Virginia could start seeing an “important fork in the road,” for COVID-19

If the COVID virus does not have a substantial additional set of mutations that creates a different kind of variant that is a much different kind of variant, then indeed, given the immunity that we have and also the acceptance that I think our country has now for the impact of COVID-19 on our citizens, then presumably we will be navigating and transitioning to a more endemic sort of mode. Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia Coronavirus Czar

In a press release from Gov. Justice, in one month, total active cases decreased more than 75% while hospitalizations decreased by more than 41%.

Gov. Justice gave his thoughts on the possibility of moving from pandemic to endemic.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could really start pulling out of this and have brighter and brighter days ahead in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)

Dr. Marsh also brought up the resilience of COVID-19 and that we, “can’t count it out,” but if the virus does not take a turn for the worse with new mutations and new characteristics that could cause problems, the stage of the virus could change.

Even with the discussion of the changing phases, Gov. Justice still urged people to get vaccinated and to use caution.

According to the County Alert Map as of Feb. 21, 2022, no counties are in red and only two are in orange. There are 20 gold counties, 16 yellow counties and 17 green counties. Currently, Kanawha County is yellow.