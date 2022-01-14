Entire Coal Grove Police Department resigns

COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK)—The chief of the Coal Grove Police Department and the department’s three officers have resigned, according to Coal Grove Village Councilman Andy Holmes.

The chief resigned at the Coal Grove Village Council meeting on Thursday night.

The three officers’ resignations are effective immediately, and the chief’s last day will be January 24.

The patrolmen didn’t give reasons for their resignations.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells 13 News that his office will respond to calls from the village of Coal Grove, but those calls will have to be prioritized. He says emergency calls will be handled as quickly as possible, but minor calls may have a “big delay” in officer response time since the Sheriff’s Office will have to cover a vast amount of area.