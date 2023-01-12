UPDATE (1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12): Putnam County dispatchers say that one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Shamrock Ln. is back open.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—At least one person is trapped in a vehicle after a crash in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County.

Putnam County dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in a crash on Shamrock Ln near the Rt. 35 North entrance ramp. The call came in at 12:04 p.m.

There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries.

The Winfield Fire Department is responding.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.