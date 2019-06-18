EPA spotlights Huntington in new guidebook

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – David Lieving is the president of the Huntington Area Development Council. He’s the man that gets people’s attention when it comes to the business version of ‘out with the old and in with the new’. He’s pointing to an empty parking lot and talking about the plans it holds.



“I believe Huntington is starting to embrace that change more now. We’ve seen some successes,” Lieving said. “You look at downtown, it’s totally revitalized now. That wasn’t true probably eight years ago.”

Revamping old, contaminated industry sites, known as brownfields, is putting the Environmental Protection Agency’s spotlight on Huntington.

City Manager Cathy Burns says brownfield redevelopment is perfect because traffic grids are already in place, as well as water, sewer and utilities.

“That’s what makes brownfield redevelopment so appealing and it’s not an upfront cost for all of those developments,” Burns said.

The US Environmental Protection Agency features the city of Huntington in its new brownfields redevelopment guide where it shares the city’s vision as well as its strategy for redeveloping properties just like this one – and some say this could be used as a marketing tool.

That’s because brownfields exist in nearly every community in the nation and the EPA hopes this guide will help cities start thinking about solutions. With that many eyes on the city, Huntington officials are hoping for renewed interest.

“I think it positions Huntington well for future growth and attraction of new companies, new industries, new commercial entities that may want to do business here,” Lieving said.

“We’re kind of their poster-child and a model of taking their resources and using those resources exactly how the EPA has structured their department to be,” Burns said.

The city’s plan includes turning this area into a multi-use facility that includes bringing back some manufacturing, as well as research, medical, commercial and recreational uses.

“All of those components will be placed within that 50-70 acres that we’ve identified,” Burns said.

That spotlight will only get bigger as stagnant properties get fresh for the future.