Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia plans Virtual Walk

Huntington, WV (WOWK) — Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia has decided to forego an in-person Walk to END EPILEPSY® and instead host a Virtual Walk on April 26, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The foundation says it is erring on the side of caution for those in its community who may be at higher risk and the health and well-being of the event participants, volunteers, staff, partners and Huntington community remain the top priority.

“Even in times like this, seizures haven’t stopped…and neither has the fight to End Epilepsy,” said Gregg Fort, Interim Executive Director, Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia. “Which is why we’re hopeful that everyone who planned to attend our walk in person will join us in full force for our virtual Walk to END EPILEPSY Huntington to continue to build awareness and take action together for our cause.”

The organization says the virtual walk has a set date and time where everyone will pledge to walk in support of the Epilepsy Foundation. Instead of walking in person, everyone will be walking virtually in their own neighborhood, on their treadmill, or wherever they choose on April 26. Participants will have the freedom and choice to join in whatever capacity they are able while practicing social distancing.

Everyone who registered for the walk is already a “Virtual Walker,” and can use their existing login, Participant Center, and event page to access their fundraising resources and get updates on the event.

For more information or to register yourself and a team for the virtual walk, visit: WalktoEndEpilepsy.org/Huntington

