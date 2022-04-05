ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A youth football team is trying to bounce back after thieves stole some vital equipment. St. Albans police are trying to find out who’s responsible.

Leaders of the St. Albans Little Dragons were shocked to see someone took items that are used to bring joy to the lives of kids in the community.

The team keeps their equipment in a building that sits behind McKinley Middle School. Recently, that building was targeted by thieves.

When team leaders found out the building had been broken into, they hoped for the best but found many items missing.

“From the top to the bottom helmets gone, shoulder pads, cheer stuff,” said Marshall Roy II, team president of what he saw when he arrived at the scene.

The sound system was also stolen. They reported the incident to the St. Albans Police Department. While they try to find who is responsible, the team has launched an online effort to raise money to replace what was taken.

“You took from the little ones,” Marshall Roy said. “But we’ll figure it out. If it takes us to do multiple fundraisers that is what we’ve got to do. We’ll do anything for these kids.”

But they are left wondering why someone would do this.

“What is someone going to do with a youth size 2x small football helmet. I don’t know,” said team secretary Amber Roy.

The equipment that was stolen is vital for the team to be able to play. But for now, team leaders are trying to keep the kids focused on the season ahead.

“You know just bring a smile to their face and tell them ‘don’t worry about it let us grown people figure that out’,” Roy said. “They won’t have to worry about it. We’ll figure it out.”

Police say someone also broke into the building for the middle school’s soccer and football teams. But they tell 13 News it appears nothing was stolen from those buildings.

If you know who may have been responsible for taking those items you are asked to give SAPD a call.