Institute, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State University has named its 13th president.

Ericke Cage, who has been serving as the university’s interim president since September, was voted to fill the position full-time this morning by the school’s board of governors.

Cage joined the university in July of 2021 as vice president and chief of staff. He has been serving as the university’s Chief Operating Officer managing the day-to-day operations of the university.