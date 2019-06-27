Evacuation lifted after natural gas leak in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – An evacuation that was issued in the Riverwalk Mall area of South Charleston due to a natural gas leak has been lifted. The leak was reported at around 12:24 PM on Thursday, June 27th, 2019.

MacCorkle Avenue was shut down in the area but has been reopened. South Charleston officials and Emergency Management officials worked with Gas Company officials to fix the situation.

Kanawha County Emergency Management says there was an unrelated incident at the Clearon Plant involving a leak that resulted in a shelter-in-place. The incident has been contained and the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

The South Charleston Fire Department are the ones who both issued and lifted the evacuation order.