Evan Jenkins resigns from WV Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Supreme Justice Evan Jenkins is resigning from the Supreme Court of Appeals for West Virginia, according to the Court.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he received a letter from Jenkins indicating his resignation effective Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. According to the governor, Jenkins’ letter states that he will be returning to private practice.

“Evan has devoted his entire life to public service and, on behalf of all West Virginians, we thank him,” Justice said. “It was one of my highest honors to appoint Evan to our Supreme Court in 2018 and, since then, he and his colleagues have restored honor and integrity to our court. I look forward to appointing a new justice who can fill his shoes and carry the torch of honor and integrity well into the future.”

The governor says the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will immediately begin the process to fill the vacancy with an appointee until a new justice is elected.

Jenkins has served on the Court as Chief Justice and previously served the Mountain State in the West Virginia House of Delegates, State Senate, United States House of Representatives.

Jenkins’ full letter can be read below: