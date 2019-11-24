Event creates new opportunities for vendors in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Trying to make a buck as a vendor is tough. Some don’t have a brick and mortar storefront to call their own, so many have to travel all over the state, or even the country, and attend events every weekend to make money.

“It’s hard to find spaces for vendors, and if you do find one (event) it is usually full, or it’s just hard to get in,” said Stacy Faulkner, owner of RMJ Creations.

Robin Pelfrey, CEO of Paparazzi Jewelry, said it’s hard for a lot of people to find a spot at craft and vendor events because organizers normally want only one wreath maker, one jewelry person, or candle maker, etc.

She also said some vendors might have to wait weeks before securing a spot at an event, so Pelfrey and others took matters into their own hands and started the first-ever Tri-State Holiday Craft, Vendor and Kids Fair, at the Good Samaritan Church in Huntington on Saturday.

“It’s been a great turnout. We are all having a blast,” said Pelfrey.

Twenty -four different vendors attended this year’s Tri-State vendor fair, including Faulkner who displayed her Christmas wreaths.

RMJ Creations

Pelfrey said they also wanted to make the event fun for kids, so they had storytime, coloring, and pictures with Santa Claus available for children while the parents shopped.

“I really like how there was a whole bunch of free crafts and everything that we(kids) could do for free,” said 12-year-old Abigail Hatfield, who attended the event and did some shopping of her own while she was there.

Abigail Hatfield

Pelfrey also said the vendors who attended the event are from the Greater Huntington area, and many of the vendors said they can make anywhere from $100 to $500 at an event depending on the turnout.

She said they would like to start holding a craft and vendor show once a month in Huntington, but right now they are focusing on holding the next event in February.

