Event filled weekend awaits Tri-State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Schools around the area may have started back up, but there’s still plenty of things for the kids and family to take advantage of this weekend.

For starters, the “Diamond Teeth Mary Blues & Arts Festival” is going on Friday night from 7 pm until 11 pm in Huntington. The event will feature live music from Noah Wotherspoon, the Huntington Blues Society All Star Jam Band and others.

Did somebody say spaghetti? The “Italiano Italian Festival” is going on Saturday from 11 am until 6 pm in downtown Huntington. The festival will feature live music from the Reflection at 1:40 pm and then again at 4:30 pm.

There will also be wine tasting, but that’s going to cost you $35 dollars per ticket! The festival raises critical funds for the Facing Hunger Food Bank.

https://www.facebook.com/events/900-block-of-4th-ave-huntington-wv/italiano-italian-festival/142063702969702

Over in Ohio, the Meigs County Fair will continue to run through Saturday night. Some of the main events include a tractor pull, a livestock sale, and the tough track contest. General admission tickets are $8 dollars per person.

Happening in Ironton on Friday and Saturday night is the Ironton River Ride. Beginning at 7pm Friday night, there will be live music from Derailed until 11pm. Saturday, the Cincinnati Circus will be present from 12pm until 9pm. You can read more about the Ironton River Ride by clicking here.

Finally, in Kentucky, the Kentucky State Fair is going on in Louisville through next Sunday, August 25.