CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston has several events planned throughout the weekend that will cause closures on multiple streets throughout the city.

To help drivers and event-goers plan ahead for their commutes, city officials have released the following list of events with closures happening from Wednesday, June 15 through Sunday, June 19.

  • Magic Island Movie Night on Wednesday, June 15:
    • Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between Ohio Avenue to Pennsylvania North from 4 p.m. to the end of the event.
  • Rolls on the River on Thursday June 16:
    • Kanawha Boulevard will close between Court Street and Capitol Street from 10 a.m. to midnight. The city says the Boulevard will not reopen after the event.
  • Live on the Levee on Friday, June 17:
    • Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Court Street to Hale Street all day and will not reopen at the end of the event.
  • Outdoor Dining on Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19:
    • Capitol Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street will be closed from 3 p.m. on Friday, June 17 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 19.
    • Hale Street will be closed from Quarrier Street to Lee Street from 3 p.m. on Friday, June 17 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
  • CAMC Run for Your Life on Saturday, June 18:
    • Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Clendenin Street to Hale Street from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Boulevard will not reopen at the conclusion of the event, but following the race, the closure will change to Kanawha Boulevard from Court Street to Hale Street.
  • Ice Cream and the Arts on Saturday, June 18:
    • Tennessee Avenue from Lee Street West to Washington Street West will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Over the Edge on Saturday June 18:
    • Summers Street will be closed from Lee Street to Washington Street from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • FestivALL Mayor’s Concert on Saturday, June 18:
    • Summers Street will be closed from Quarrier Street to Lee Street from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. City officials say vehicles will enter and exit the City Parking Garage via Quarrier Street.
  • Outdoor Recreation Sunday, June 19:
    • Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between Court Street and Greenbrier Street from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. One westbound lane of the Boulevard will remain open between Hale Street and Morris Street to be accessible to local vehicular traffic.
  • Juneteenth Celebration, Sunday June 19:
    • Couch Street will be closed from Virginia Street to Randolph Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.