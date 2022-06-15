CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston has several events planned throughout the weekend that will cause closures on multiple streets throughout the city.
To help drivers and event-goers plan ahead for their commutes, city officials have released the following list of events with closures happening from Wednesday, June 15 through Sunday, June 19.
- Magic Island Movie Night on Wednesday, June 15:
- Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between Ohio Avenue to Pennsylvania North from 4 p.m. to the end of the event.
- Rolls on the River on Thursday June 16:
- Kanawha Boulevard will close between Court Street and Capitol Street from 10 a.m. to midnight. The city says the Boulevard will not reopen after the event.
- Live on the Levee on Friday, June 17:
- Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Court Street to Hale Street all day and will not reopen at the end of the event.
- Outdoor Dining on Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19:
- Capitol Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street will be closed from 3 p.m. on Friday, June 17 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 19.
- Hale Street will be closed from Quarrier Street to Lee Street from 3 p.m. on Friday, June 17 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
- CAMC Run for Your Life on Saturday, June 18:
- Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Clendenin Street to Hale Street from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Boulevard will not reopen at the conclusion of the event, but following the race, the closure will change to Kanawha Boulevard from Court Street to Hale Street.
- Ice Cream and the Arts on Saturday, June 18:
- Tennessee Avenue from Lee Street West to Washington Street West will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Over the Edge on Saturday June 18:
- Summers Street will be closed from Lee Street to Washington Street from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- FestivALL Mayor’s Concert on Saturday, June 18:
- Summers Street will be closed from Quarrier Street to Lee Street from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. City officials say vehicles will enter and exit the City Parking Garage via Quarrier Street.
- Outdoor Recreation Sunday, June 19:
- Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between Court Street and Greenbrier Street from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. One westbound lane of the Boulevard will remain open between Hale Street and Morris Street to be accessible to local vehicular traffic.
- Juneteenth Celebration, Sunday June 19:
- Couch Street will be closed from Virginia Street to Randolph Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.