Evidentiary hearing for Harlan County coal dispute

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – BlackJewel was back in bankruptcy court Tuesday for a hearing over “hot goods” – the status of coal that still sits on the train tracks in Harlan County, Kentucky.

Miners have been blocking the tracks since late July, after their last paychecks, from the now-bankrupt company, bounced.

Back in July, Judge Frank Volk ruled in favor of the Department of Labor’s motion that the Harlan County coal can not be moved under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Blackjewel is fighting the ruling, saying the coal is losing its value and that it’s which it says is a “good faith purchaser”, but the department of labor is arguing the potential buyer entered into the negotiations with Blackjewel after they were made aware of the bounced paychecks.

The hearing was supposed to finish up Tuesday, September 3, 2019, but it now looks to continue into next week.

