HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A former finance director of Huntington Tri-State Airport was sentenced to prison for stealing federal funds.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, will spend five months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. During the first five months of that supervised release, the DOJ says she will be on home detention with electronic monitoring.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hall is also being required to pay $49,478.64 in restitution, the DOJ says.

According to court documents and statements, Hall served as the Huntington Tri-State Airport’s finance director from September 2017 to Jan. 8, 2021. During that time, she was responsible for accounting, depositing and withdrawing funds from “multiple revenue sources” including the ATMs and vending machines, court documents say.

The DOJ says that Hall admitted that she stopped depositing the full amounts collected from the machines between May 2020 and Jan. 8, 2021 into the airports bank accounts. She also admitted to taking money from these accounts that were intended to be deposited in ATMs and to diverting nearly $49,500, the DOJ says.

According to court documents, during this timeframe, the airport received at least $10,00 per year in federal funding, which was deposited into those bank accounts.