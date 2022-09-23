JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A former girls’ basketball coach in Johnson County, Kentucky has been indicted on felony charges including rape.

The indictment alleges Darrin Rice is accused of allegedly having sex with a minor beginning in 2016. He is charged with three felony counts in the case. The charges include “Rape in the Third-Degree,” “Sexual Abuse in the First Degree,” and “Sodomy in the Third Degree.”

Johnson County Schools released a statement this week about the indictment, but at the time, only referred to the charges as “inappropriate conduct” and did not give specifics.

The school district’s statement went on to say ”Our priority is the safety and welfare of all students. Although this deals with a former employee, we always strive to work with law enforcement and the community to protect each and every one of our students.”

Johnson County Schools say that Kentucky State Police are handling this investigation.