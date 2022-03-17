CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former police officer convicted of using excessive force will now spend nine years behind bars.

Everett Maynard, 45, was sentenced to day to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release for violating the civil rights of an arrestee through the use of excessive force, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was convicted on the charge by a federal grand jury on Nov. 17, 2021.

According to court documents, while Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department, he assaulted the victim in the police department bathroom before dragging him to an adjoining room and hauling him across the room, reportedly ramming his head against a door frame.

Authorities say the victim became unconscious and received a broken shoulder, a broken nose and a cut on his head that required staples. Court documents say Maynard “left the victim unconscious in a pool of his own blood.”

The DOJ says Maynard also berated the victim for “making demands” of him by asking to go to the bathroom, among other things. According to court documents, Maynard reportedly bragged about the use of force against the victim.

“This defendant’s abuse of law enforcement authority inside a police station was egregious and caused serious injuries,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Police misconduct undermines community trust in law enforcement, and impedes effective policing. This sentence confirms that law enforce