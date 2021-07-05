Ex-Marshall great Pennington appointed to university board

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2013, file photo, former New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington smiles before the team’s NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in East Rutherford, N.J. Pennington, the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year for the Jets in 2006 and for the Dolphins in 2008, is a member of the league’s Legends Youth Advisory Committee, which was launched earlier this year. It guides efforts to grow youth and high school football. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — Former Marshall quarterback Chad Pennington has been appointed to the university’s Board of Governors.

Governor Jim Justice made the nomination last week, board Chairman Patrick Farrell announced.

It must be confirmed by the West Virginia Senate.

Pennington played at Marshall from 1995 to 1999 and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in his senior season. He led the Thundering Herd to a berth in the 1995 Division I-AA championship game, then won three straight Mid-American Conference titles.

Pennington played 11 seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. He most recently revived the football program at Sayre High School in Lexington, Kentucky.