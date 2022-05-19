JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A former school janitor for Jackson County, West Virginia, Schools is facing charges of breaking and entering at two schools in the county.

According to the Ravenswood Police Department, the first incident occured on May 6, 2022, when police responded to a complaint of a nighttime breaking and entering at Henry J. Kaiser Elementary School.

Through the investigation and video surveillance, authorities say they saw the suspect, former janitor Deborah Lynn Pautz, on school property. Police say Pautz and her vehicle were visible on the school’s camera around 9:45 p.m. backing up to the rear kitchen door of the school.

Police say the following morning, the day shift janitor noticed that the door to the janitor’s closet was open, a key was laying on the floor and multiple items were missing. Those items included trash bags, mop heads, a mop handle, a water hose, a floor vacuum and a floor shampooer as well as personal items and school papers with a total value of approximately $1,000.

Officers received another complaint on May 13 of a breaking and entering that happened at approximately 12:29 a.m. that morning at Ravenswood High School. They say Pautz was allegedly seen going on to school property under a fence at that time. The next morning, the school reported a black Skil jig saw was missing from a DeWalt box placed in a classroom cabinet away from other tools. Authorities say the school said a teacher had placed and checked the box the night before and that the saw had been inside at that time. They told authorities the box had been re-taped and left behind.

The RPD says Pautz allegedly admitted to previously entering the building with no authorization while she was still a Jackson County Schools employee, stealing from the school, and rummaging through various areas of the schools. She turned herself in Monday, May 16 on the warrants and faces two counts of breaking and entering. She subsequently posted bond.