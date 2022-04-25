CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former teacher’s aide accused of alleged abuse in the classroom has pleaded guilty to two of the charges against him in a Kanawha County Court.

James Lynch, a former teacher’s aide at Horace Mann Middle School, faces seven counts related to abuse allegations at the school. He was arrested on the charges in mid-October 2021, and had been terminated from his employment by the Kanawha County Board of Education earlier that same month.

In Kanawha County Court this morning, Lynch pleaded guilty to allegations that he pushed a non-communicative child on to a bean-bag chair.

The state is suggesting two years of incarceration for two of the counts.

According to Kanawha County Schools at the time of Lynch’s arrest, an assistant principal had first seen the alleged abuse incidents while reviewing security footage of the classroom from a day in May 2021. This led to school officials reviewing footage from the previous three months in which they said they found incidents involving Lynch that the board deemed “inappropriate.”

A teacher and two other aides from Horace Mann Middle School are also facing abuse allegations with multiple lawsuits filed by the families and guardians of multiple special needs students.