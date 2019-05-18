Ex-W.Va Supreme Court Justice barred from practicing law in West Virginia

JACKSON, COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says that a $10,000 reward is being offered to the person or persons with information that leads authorities directly to the location of Michael Saylor. Benjamin "Michael" Saylor, 30, of Oak Hill, was last in contact with his family July 26, 2019. Authorities have been following numerous tips, however, the tips have not led to the whereabouts of Michael Saylor.

"Michael has to be found to get the reward," Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier said. Anyone with information should contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and speak with Major Scott Conley or Investigator Rick Zinn.